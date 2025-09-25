Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $SCHZ Shares Purchased by Total Wealth Planning LLC

Total Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,807,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,167 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 11.2% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $88,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 13,013 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,436,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,343 shares in the last quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 30,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 14,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,073,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $23.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.07. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.43 and a 52 week high of $23.82.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.