Total Wealth Planning LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV

Total Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 852,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,632 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for 4.6% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Total Wealth Planning LLC owned about 0.30% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $36,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,243,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,922,000 after acquiring an additional 639,870 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,291,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,007,000 after purchasing an additional 271,893 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,915,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,187,000 after purchasing an additional 200,920 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,592,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,104,000 after buying an additional 215,589 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,241,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,587,000 after buying an additional 449,142 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $45.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.28 and a 12-month high of $46.71.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

