Retireful LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF $TFLO

Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.56. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.36 and a twelve month high of $50.69.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

