Absolute Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. $CRF

Absolute Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,274,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,881,000. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.09% of Cornerstone Total Return Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRF. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 9.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 10.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSEAMERICAN CRF opened at $7.95 on Thursday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $9.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.46.
In other news, Director Matthew Morris sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $276,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,597.20. The trade was a 75.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 53,273 shares of company stock worth $420,309 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
