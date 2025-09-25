Absolute Investment Advisers LLC Increases Stake in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc $AEF

Absolute Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 591,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,299 shares during the period. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund were worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 147.7% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 428,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 255,349 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $1,350,000. Tabor Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $664,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 359.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 69,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 54,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Stock Up 0.3%

AEF stock opened at $6.35 on Thursday. Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $6.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.63.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 23rd.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.

