Retireful LLC Makes New Investment in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited $MLCO

Retireful LLC bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.4% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 29,760,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,840,000 after buying an additional 108,529 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $31,946,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,015,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,700,000 after purchasing an additional 846,504 shares during the last quarter. Brightlight Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $15,141,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,915,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,097,000 after purchasing an additional 784,403 shares during the last quarter. 39.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MLCO. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.20 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.15.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ MLCO opened at $9.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 73.39 and a beta of 0.77. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $10.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.18.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 18.47%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.