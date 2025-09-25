Williams-Sonoma, Inc. $WSM Shares Sold by Retireful LLC

Retireful LLC trimmed its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the quarter. Retireful LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WSM. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 15.3% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.5% during the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 13.0% during the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WSM shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $162.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $200.00 price objective on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.11.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 0.3%

WSM stock opened at $199.76 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.33 and a 1-year high of $219.98. The firm has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.04 and its 200-day moving average is $172.33.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 14.54%.Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Williams-Sonoma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 29.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.96, for a total value of $675,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 34,388 shares in the company, valued at $5,810,196.48. This represents a 10.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total transaction of $3,563,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 98,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,066,816. This represents a 15.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,653 shares of company stock valued at $27,926,483 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.