Williams-Sonoma, Inc. $WSM Shares Sold by Retireful LLC

Retireful LLC trimmed its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the quarter. Retireful LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WSM. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 15.3% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.5% during the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 13.0% during the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WSM shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $162.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $200.00 price objective on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.11.
WSM stock opened at $199.76 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.33 and a 1-year high of $219.98. The firm has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.04 and its 200-day moving average is $172.33.
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 14.54%.Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Williams-Sonoma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 29.04%.
In related news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.96, for a total value of $675,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 34,388 shares in the company, valued at $5,810,196.48. This represents a 10.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total transaction of $3,563,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 98,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,066,816. This represents a 15.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,653 shares of company stock valued at $27,926,483 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
