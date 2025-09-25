113,227 Shares in Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. $PHT Purchased by Absolute Investment Advisers LLC

Absolute Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 113,227 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer High Income Fund by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,006,055 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,787,000 after acquiring an additional 32,761 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 20.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,681 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 77,293 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 13.1% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 214,755 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 24,801 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 3.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,108 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 11.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,977 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the period.

Pioneer High Income Fund Price Performance

PHT stock opened at $8.39 on Thursday. Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $8.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.93.

Pioneer High Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Pioneer High Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th.

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

