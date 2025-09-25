BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF $XTEN Shares Sold by Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTEN – Free Report) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,587 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 34.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 35.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter.

Get BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF alerts:

BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XTEN opened at $46.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.82. BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $43.92 and a 12-month high of $48.69.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of ten years. XTEN was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.