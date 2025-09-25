iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF $DSI Shares Sold by Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Price Performance

DSI stock opened at $124.50 on Thursday. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 12 month low of $89.16 and a 12 month high of $125.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.07.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

