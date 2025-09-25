Santori & Peters Inc. Invests $1.46 Million in Abacus FCF Leaders ETF $ABFL

Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abacus FCF Leaders ETF (BATS:ABFL – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 20,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,000. Abacus FCF Leaders ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Separately, Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abacus FCF Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000.

Abacus FCF Leaders ETF Stock Performance

ABFL opened at $71.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.71. The stock has a market cap of $734.02 million, a PE ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 0.92.

Abacus FCF Leaders ETF Profile

The Abacus FCF Leaders ETF (ABFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims to outperform a broad US equity index. The actively-managed fund selects stocks based on strong free cash flow and ESG rankings. ABFL was launched on Sep 27, 2016 and is issued by FCF Advisors.

