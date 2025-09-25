Santori & Peters Inc. Invests $1.46 Million in Abacus FCF Leaders ETF $ABFL

Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abacus FCF Leaders ETF (BATS:ABFL – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 20,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,000. Abacus FCF Leaders ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.
Separately, Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abacus FCF Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000.
Abacus FCF Leaders ETF Stock Performance
ABFL opened at $71.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.71. The stock has a market cap of $734.02 million, a PE ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 0.92.
Abacus FCF Leaders ETF Profile
The Abacus FCF Leaders ETF (ABFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims to outperform a broad US equity index. The actively-managed fund selects stocks based on strong free cash flow and ESG rankings. ABFL was launched on Sep 27, 2016 and is issued by FCF Advisors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Abacus FCF Leaders ETF
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Cybersecurity Market Set to Double: This ETF Offers Exposure
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Downgraded But Not Done: 3 Stocks Ready for a Market Comeback
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Solana Beat BTC and ETH in Q3: These 3 Stocks Saw It Coming
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abacus FCF Leaders ETF (BATS:ABFL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Abacus FCF Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abacus FCF Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.