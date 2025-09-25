Beacon Financial Planning Inc. Sells 793 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ

Beacon Financial Planning Inc. lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 0.7% of Beacon Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Beacon Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPQ. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 13,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $9,266,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,059,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,718,000 after purchasing an additional 374,285 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPQ stock opened at $57.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.24. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $44.31 and a 1 year high of $58.54. The stock has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.442 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

