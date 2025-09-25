Insider Buying: WAM Strategic Value (ASX:WAR) Insider Buys A$17,774.10 in Stock

WAM Strategic Value Limited (ASX:WAR – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 15,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.14 per share, for a total transaction of A$17,774.10.

Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 22nd, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 9,486 shares of WAM Strategic Value stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.14 per share, for a total transaction of A$10,833.01.

On Friday, September 19th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 9,396 shares of WAM Strategic Value stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.14 per share, for a total transaction of A$10,683.25.

On Thursday, September 18th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 6,023 shares of WAM Strategic Value stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.14 per share, for a total transaction of A$6,836.11.

On Monday, September 15th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 12,117 shares of WAM Strategic Value stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.14 per share, for a total transaction of A$13,752.80.

On Tuesday, September 16th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 15,934 shares of WAM Strategic Value stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.13 per share, for a total transaction of A$17,989.49.

On Friday, September 12th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 9,210 shares of WAM Strategic Value stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.14 per share, for a total transaction of A$10,471.77.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 8,611 shares of WAM Strategic Value stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.14 per share, for a total transaction of A$9,816.54.

On Thursday, September 11th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 9,056 shares of WAM Strategic Value stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.14 per share, for a total transaction of A$10,323.84.

On Tuesday, September 9th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 19,739 shares of WAM Strategic Value stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.14 per share, for a total transaction of A$22,443.24.

On Monday, September 8th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 19,768 shares of WAM Strategic Value stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.14 per share, for a total transaction of A$22,535.52.

WAM Strategic Value Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $203.54 million, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.41.

WAM Strategic Value Announces Dividend

About WAM Strategic Value

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 263.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. WAM Strategic Value’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

WAM Strategic Value Limited invests in discounted assets. The company provide capital growth over medium to long term, deliver fully franked dividends and preserve capital. It also offers risk-adjusted returns and intends to invest in LIC. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

