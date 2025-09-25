Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 61.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,006 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. American Assets Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $437,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, SpringVest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $942,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TLT opened at $88.98 on Thursday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $83.29 and a 52-week high of $99.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.60. The company has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3281 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

