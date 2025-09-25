American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) EVP Buys $21,925.00 in Stock

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) EVP Hugh Andrew Fulmer purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.77 per share, with a total value of $21,925.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 145,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,789.66. This trade represents a 1.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

American Outdoor Brands stock opened at $8.73 on Thursday. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $17.91. The stock has a market cap of $110.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.79.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $61.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.46 million. American Outdoor Brands had a positive return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 2.16%. Equities analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 505.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 4,535.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

AOUT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

