Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Makes New Investment in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,083 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (down previously from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. TD Cowen raised their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.86.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $304.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $306.27 and a 200 day moving average of $306.25. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52-week low of $276.53 and a 52-week high of $326.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.50.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 60.67%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 99 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,690. The trade was a 90.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $770,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,740. This trade represents a 22.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,402 shares of company stock worth $2,273,407. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

