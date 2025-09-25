Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson Buys 10,014 Shares of Wam Alternative Assets (ASX:WMA) Stock

Wam Alternative Assets Limited (ASX:WMA – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 10,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.04 per share, with a total value of A$10,444.60.
Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 22nd, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 11,148 shares of Wam Alternative Assets stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.04 per share, with a total value of A$11,571.62.
- On Wednesday, September 17th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 13,672 shares of Wam Alternative Assets stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.05 per share, with a total value of A$14,382.94.
- On Thursday, September 18th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 9,278 shares of Wam Alternative Assets stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.05 per share, with a total value of A$9,741.90.
- On Monday, September 15th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 15,374 shares of Wam Alternative Assets stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.05 per share, with a total value of A$16,065.83.
- On Tuesday, September 16th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 10,135 shares of Wam Alternative Assets stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.05 per share, with a total value of A$10,631.62.
- On Friday, September 12th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 12,253 shares of Wam Alternative Assets stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.04 per share, with a total value of A$12,730.87.
- On Wednesday, September 10th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 11,423 shares of Wam Alternative Assets stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.03 per share, with a total value of A$11,765.69.
- On Thursday, September 11th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 6,742 shares of Wam Alternative Assets stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.04 per share, with a total value of A$6,977.97.
- On Tuesday, September 9th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 21,528 shares of Wam Alternative Assets stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.03 per share, with a total value of A$22,173.84.
- On Monday, September 8th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 19,433 shares of Wam Alternative Assets stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.04 per share, with a total value of A$20,113.16.
Wam Alternative Assets Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $188.33 million, a P/E ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.41.
Wam Alternative Assets Increases Dividend
Wam Alternative Assets Company Profile
Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Ltd specializes in investments in venture capital, private equity, private real estate including infrastructure, commodities, farmland, agricultural water entitlements, and real assets such as water rights.
