Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson Buys 13,330 Shares of WAM Active (ASX:WAA) Stock

WAM Active Limited (ASX:WAA – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 13,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.96 per share, with a total value of A$12,783.47.

Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 19th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 4,273 shares of WAM Active stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.98 per share, with a total value of A$4,166.18.

On Thursday, September 18th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 5,941 shares of WAM Active stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.98 per share, with a total value of A$5,822.18.

On Monday, September 15th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 5,062 shares of WAM Active stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.94 per share, with a total value of A$4,768.40.

On Tuesday, September 16th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 10,268 shares of WAM Active stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.96 per share, with a total value of A$9,805.94.

On Friday, September 12th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 11,123 shares of WAM Active stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.94 per share, with a total value of A$10,433.37.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 24,526 shares of WAM Active stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.92 per share, with a total value of A$22,539.39.

On Thursday, September 11th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 10,291 shares of WAM Active stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.92 per share, with a total value of A$9,457.43.

On Tuesday, September 9th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 15,816 shares of WAM Active stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.92 per share, with a total value of A$14,598.17.

On Monday, September 8th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 18,932 shares of WAM Active stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.91 per share, with a total value of A$17,284.92.

WAM Active Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $67.58 million, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.75.

WAM Active Dividend Announcement

About WAM Active

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 27th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 331.0%. WAM Active’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

WAM Active Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by MAM Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

