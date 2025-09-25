Retireful LLC Takes $676,000 Position in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Retireful LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,074,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, 111 Capital bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NRG stock opened at $165.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.29. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.57 and a 12 month high of $175.96. The company has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 88.22% and a net margin of 1.78%.The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 79.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on NRG. Wall Street Zen downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $133.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NRG Energy from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.85.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NRG Energy

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

In other NRG Energy news, VP Dak Liyanearachchi sold 10,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,654,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 48,571 shares in the company, valued at $7,528,505. The trade was a 18.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NRG Energy

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.