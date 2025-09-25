Accurate Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,740 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4%

SPYG opened at $103.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.93. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $68.65 and a 12 month high of $105.41.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

