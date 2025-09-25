Mather Group LLC. Increases Stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF $SUSL

Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 282.9% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 234,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SUSL stock opened at $115.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.80 and its 200 day moving average is $104.56. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $116.61. The company has a market cap of $998.30 million, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.3091 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

