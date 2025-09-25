Aspire Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF $QWLD

Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.55% of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QWLD. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Willner & Heller LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $389,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

QWLD opened at $139.44 on Thursday. SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.04 and a fifty-two week high of $140.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.95.

SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF Profile

The SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (QWLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market securities that consists of 3 subindexes based on value, minimum volatility and quality. QWLD was launched on Jun 4, 2014 and is managed by State Street.

