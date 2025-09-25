North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 1,170 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. makes up 0.7% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $9,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Centennial Bank AR bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 12,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.60, for a total value of $3,825,648.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 85,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,569,792. This trade represents a 13.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 8,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.54, for a total value of $2,396,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 100,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,186,742.58. This represents a 7.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,855 shares of company stock worth $8,916,928 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.1%

AJG stock opened at $304.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $275.56 and a fifty-two week high of $351.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $298.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.66.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.03). Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 14.54%.The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $352.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $346.00 to $327.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $344.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.