North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 1,170 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. makes up 0.7% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $9,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Centennial Bank AR bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 12,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.60, for a total value of $3,825,648.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 85,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,569,792. This trade represents a 13.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 8,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.54, for a total value of $2,396,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 100,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,186,742.58. This represents a 7.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,855 shares of company stock worth $8,916,928 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.1%
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.03). Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 14.54%.The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.93%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $352.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $346.00 to $327.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $344.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.93.
About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.
