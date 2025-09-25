Aspire Capital Advisors LLC Sells 877 Shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF $VLU

Aspire Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Free Report) by 29.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Avant Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:VLU opened at $203.36 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a 52-week low of $159.27 and a 52-week high of $205.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.74 million, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $198.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.74.
SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (VLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1500 Low Valuation Tilt index. The fund tracks an index that weights securities according to a combination of fundamental factors, and aims to find those with lower prices relative to valuations. VLU was launched on Oct 24, 2012 and is managed by State Street.
