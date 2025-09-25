North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $4.16 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,119 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.12.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.3%

PFE stock opened at $24.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.18. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $136.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.55.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The business had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.