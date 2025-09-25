North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases 792 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF $VOOV

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 792 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOOV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 7,288.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 627,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,657,000 after purchasing an additional 619,421 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,990,000 after purchasing an additional 56,052 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 372,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,686,000 after purchasing an additional 32,134 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 94,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,440,000 after purchasing an additional 30,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 20,695 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

VOOV opened at $197.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.20. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $159.99 and a twelve month high of $200.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

