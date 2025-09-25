North Star Investment Management Corp. Raises Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust $PHYS

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 19,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 63,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $28.66 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $19.63 and a twelve month high of $29.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.44.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.