North Star Investment Management Corp. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF $ILCG

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILCG. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $82,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILCG opened at $103.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.93. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $69.47 and a 12-month high of $105.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.07.

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

