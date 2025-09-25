North Star Investment Management Corp. Makes New Investment in Turtle Beach Corporation $TBCH

North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:TBCH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 228,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,000.

In other Turtle Beach news, major shareholder Dc Vga Llc sold 1,388,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $20,013,876.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,061,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,700,623.92. The trade was a 40.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Z. Wyatt purchased 693,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.41 per share, with a total value of $9,999,992.42. Following the purchase, the director owned 693,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,999,992.42. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Turtle Beach stock opened at $15.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.05 million, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.99. Turtle Beach Corporation has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $19.50.

Turtle Beach ( NASDAQ:TBCH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $56.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.23 million. Turtle Beach had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 18.23%. Turtle Beach has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Turtle Beach Corporation will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TBCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Turtle Beach in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.50 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Turtle Beach in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Turtle Beach Corporation operates as an audio technology company. It develops, commercializes, and markets gaming headset solutions for various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, personal computers, handheld consoles, tablets, and mobile devices under the Turtle Beach brand. The company also offers gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, mousepads, and other accessories for the personal computer peripherals market under the brand of ROCCAT, as well as digital USB and analog microphones under the Neat Microphones brand.

