North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $2.63 Million Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 176.1% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMB has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.20.

Shares of KMB opened at $123.93 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $122.58 and a one year high of $150.45. The company has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.63.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 69.42%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

