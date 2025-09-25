North Star Investment Management Corp. Grows Position in Global Water Resources, Inc. $GWRS

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 351,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,855 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 1.28% of Global Water Resources worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 20.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 17,257 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 12.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Global Water Resources in the first quarter worth $191,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global Water Resources in the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Global Water Resources in the first quarter worth $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Global Water Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Global Water Resources stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.73 million, a P/E ratio of 45.46 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.22. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $13.98.

Global Water Resources Dividend Announcement

Global Water Resources ( NASDAQ:GWRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.20 million. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 10.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a sep 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0253 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 312.0%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Global Water Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It serves approximately 82,000 people in approximately 32,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

