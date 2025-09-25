Orion Energy Systems, Inc. $OESX Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its stake in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,658,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 52,500 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 10.98% of Orion Energy Systems worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,784,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 39,042 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 799,508 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 39,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OESX opened at $8.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.89. The company has a market cap of $29.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Orion Energy Systems ( NASDAQ:OESX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 62.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OESX shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, area lighting, industrial applications, and government in North America and Germany. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Maintenance, and Electric Vehicle (EV).

