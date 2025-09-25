Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 403 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF $SCHE

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45.8% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $33.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.54. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.11 and a 52 week high of $33.56.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.