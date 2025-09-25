Mather Group LLC. Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of IVE stock opened at $204.68 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $165.45 and a twelve month high of $206.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.59. The stock has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.