CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 250 Shares of Exelon Corporation $EXC

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its stake in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Exelon were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXC. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter worth $285,428,000. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. grew its holdings in Exelon by 192.7% during the first quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 5,795,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,060,000 after buying an additional 3,815,722 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 506.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,117,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603,959 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at $117,274,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at $112,832,000. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXC. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Exelon in a research note on Friday, July 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Exelon Price Performance

EXC stock opened at $44.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.41. Exelon Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $35.94 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.04 and a 200-day moving average of $44.19.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.16%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.84%.

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.