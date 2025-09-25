NIKE, Inc. $NKE Stock Position Lessened by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 580,134 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 79,494 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $41,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Matrix Trust Co increased its position in shares of NIKE by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $71.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.43. The stock has a market cap of $105.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.50. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $90.62.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $7,951,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 842,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,894,276.69. The trade was a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, July 28th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $71.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.46.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

