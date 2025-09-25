iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF $FALN Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,030,534 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC. owned 0.15% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 71.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 41,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 17,233 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 206,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 23,627 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 78.2% during the second quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 44,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 19,655 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 174,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $27.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.78. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.1424 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.