Mather Group LLC. Acquires 2,274 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.91.

Shares of PM stock opened at $163.21 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.12 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.13. The firm has a market cap of $254.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.49.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 102.66%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

