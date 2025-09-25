Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth $27,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 37.8% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth $49,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 32.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $480.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.17.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 1.0%

CSL opened at $332.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $311.41 and a 52 week high of $481.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $380.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $373.11.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 38.16%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Further Reading

