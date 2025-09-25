Great Western Mining (LON:GWMO) Stock Price Up 11.5% – What’s Next?

Great Western Mining Co. PLC (LON:GWMO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 11.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.45 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.45 ($0.02). 1,552,735 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 1,782,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.30 ($0.02).

Great Western Mining Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £2.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.88 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.19.

About Great Western Mining

Great Western Mining (AIM:GWMO/Euronext Growth 8-GW) is focused on exploitation of its gold and silver prospects in the U.S. state of Nevada, where an active exploration and development programme is under way. Its gold exploration target currently ranges from 0.50 million to 1.50 million ounces from multiple prospects and a project is being developed to produce commercial quantities of gold from numerous spoil heaps.

