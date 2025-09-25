Capital Gearing (LON:CGT) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Capital Gearing (LON:CGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 4,900 ($65.90) and last traded at GBX 4,860 ($65.37), with a volume of 15149 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,870 ($65.50).

Capital Gearing Trading Down 0.0%

The company has a market capitalization of £819.35 million, a P/E ratio of 2,707.82 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,845.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,811.62.

Insider Transactions at Capital Gearing

In other news, insider Karl Sternberg acquired 1,038 shares of Capital Gearing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,819 per share, for a total transaction of £50,021.22. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Gearing

Capital Gearing Trust plc was admitted to the London Stock Exchange in 1973. Peter Spiller took over as the investment manager of the Company in 1982 and has held that position through to today. Since 1982 the Company has delivered amongst the best returns of any London listed investment trust, with notably few periods of negative performance

Initially Capital Gearing Trust plc invested entirely into investment trust related equity securities.

