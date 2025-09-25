Polarean Imaging (LON:POLX) Stock Price Down 23.3% – Here’s Why

Polarean Imaging plc (LON:POLX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 23.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.38 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.44 ($0.01). Approximately 28,885,580 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 913% from the average daily volume of 2,851,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.58 ($0.01).

Polarean Imaging Trading Down 21.7%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of £5.43 million, a PE ratio of -40.91 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Polarean Imaging Company Profile

Polarean is a revenue-generating medical imaging technology company revolutionizing pulmonary medicine through direct visualization of lung function by introducing the power and safety of MRI to the respiratory healthcare community. This community is in desperate need of modern solutions to accurately assess lung function.

