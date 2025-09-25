Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $211,000 in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $739.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $104.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $701.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $626.76. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $451.00 and a 52-week high of $753.59.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.