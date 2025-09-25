Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY):

9/24/2025 – Valley National Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $11.00.

9/20/2025 – Valley National Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/15/2025 – Valley National Bancorp was given a new $13.50 price target on by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc..

9/15/2025 – Valley National Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $10.00.

9/12/2025 – Valley National Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $11.00 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/10/2025 – Valley National Bancorp is now covered by analysts at Hovde Group. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock.

9/10/2025 – Valley National Bancorp is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

9/10/2025 – Valley National Bancorp is now covered by analysts at Hovde Group. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock.

9/9/2025 – Valley National Bancorp was given a new $12.00 price target on by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc..

9/9/2025 – Valley National Bancorp is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

9/9/2025 – Valley National Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $13.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 56.41%.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.