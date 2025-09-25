Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES) Stock Price Down 21.4% – Should You Sell?

Sunrise Resources plc (LON:SRES – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 21.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). 10,178,374 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 14,734,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Sunrise Resources Stock Down 4.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.02. The stock has a market cap of £1.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Sunrise Resources Company Profile

Sunrise Resources plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States and Western Australia. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc, precious metal, base metal, and industrial mineral projects. It mines at CS Pozzolan-Perlite project located in Nevada, the United States, as well as holds leases/option agreement in the Jackson Wash project located in Nevada, the United States.

