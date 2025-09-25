Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Stock Price Down 9.1% – Here’s Why

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 9.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 185 ($2.49) and last traded at GBX 198.25 ($2.67). Approximately 330,867 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 239% from the average daily volume of 97,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 218 ($2.93).

Anglo Asian Mining Stock Down 10.7%

The firm has a market cap of £222.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1,271.21 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 177.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 152.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.54.

About Anglo Asian Mining

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (AIM: AAZ) is an established and sustainable mining business with a portfolio of copper, gold and silver production assets in western Azerbaijan. It also has a very active exploration programme.

Anglo Asian is expanding internationally and made its first investment outside of Azerbaijan with the acquisition of a strategic interest in Libero Copper & Gold Corporation in late 2021.

The Company is profitable, debt free and pays regular dividends to its shareholders.

