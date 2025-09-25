829 Shares in Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC Bought by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 829 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,630 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,749,000. Finally, BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSC. Loop Capital raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $289.00 price target (up from $279.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $278.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.25.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.5%

NSC stock opened at $293.47 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a twelve month low of $201.63 and a twelve month high of $296.38. The company has a market cap of $65.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.05. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 27.51%.The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Norfolk Southern has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.49%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

