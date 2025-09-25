Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT Shares Acquired by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCIT. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. SpringVest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,998,000. Finally, Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,869,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $84.05 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.66 and a 12 month high of $84.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.05.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.