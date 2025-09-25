SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF $SPSB Shares Purchased by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSB opened at $30.25 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $29.74 and a 12-month high of $30.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.07.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

