Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV Shares Sold by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,730 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIV. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10,878.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,613,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,972,000 after buying an additional 7,544,232 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 624.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,022,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,660,000 after buying an additional 5,191,374 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,092,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,336,000 after buying an additional 1,238,612 shares during the period. Wit LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 117,987.6% during the 1st quarter. Wit LLC now owns 839,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,621,000 after buying an additional 838,892 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,394,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,058,000 after buying an additional 819,212 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $78.11 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.72 and a one year high of $78.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.67.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.